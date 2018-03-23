HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will be completing its decade-long operations on Friday. Commissioned in 2008, the airport started with serving 6.2 million passengers in 2009 and is now expected to handle over 18 million passengers by 2018 end.

To meet the passenger demands in the future, the airport is gearing up for expansion to enhance its capacity over a period of time and to cater to over 30 million passengers per annum.RGIA has recorded approximately 50 per cent growth in the domestic transfer passengers in 2017 and has had passenger growth touching 20 per cent growth in the last four years. They have won numerous awards and have consistently topped the charts for adopting best environmental standards for their operations.

“In the coming days, we will be rolling out a pilot project to enable completely paperless travel through our airport, using the biometric identification of a passenger to replace both the ticket as well as the boarding card,” said SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport. “Hyderabad being a mid-sized airport, is in a sweet spot as far as testing of new and innovative technologies and processes are concerned,” he added.