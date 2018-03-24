Do you know that a one-time wash of a car uses around 100 litres of water? In order to stop wasting water, Mercedes-Benz India has introduced a waterless car cleaning solution for domestic use – ‘Quick & Clean’. Some of the key highlights of the product are:

It can result in savings of up to 10,000 litres of water per car annually.

Mercedes-Benz has customers shall be given an option to dry wash their cars at its authorised workshops

The product is clinically tested and specially developed for use on Mercedes-Benz passenger cars