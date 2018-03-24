HYDERABAD: The High Court on Friday dismissed the bail petition of A Yadav Reddy, accused number two (A2) in the disproportionate assets case of suspended HMDA director (planning) K Purushotham Reddy. Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy dismissed the petition filed by Yadav Reddy challenging the order of a lower court refusing to grant bail to him in the case registered by the ACB. Opposing grant of bail to the petitioner-accused, standing counsel for ACB V Ravi Kiran Rao told the court that there was enough evidence to show that the prime accused (Purushotham Reddy) had invested his ill-gotten money in construction activity through Yadav Reddy. He was the benami for the prime accused.

The ACB officials found that there were several telephonic conversations between the two accused. The investigation was still in progress and grant of bail to the petitioner at this stage would hamper the probe, he added.Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge dismissed the petition.