HYDERABAD: Metheric Utsav 2018, the two-day Technical and Cultural festival of Methodist College of Engineering & Technology, Abids got off to a grand start on its premises on Friday. Nearly 900 students are slated to take part in the events.

“The festival’s aim is to provide a relaxation for students from their daily grind, and more importantly, to showcase their innate talent,” said Mechanical Engineering Head and Metheric Utsav Convener Dr A Rajasekhar.

Students from Civil, CSE, ECE, EEE, Mechanical and MBA branches took part in the festivities. Also, students from Deccan, Vardhaman and other engineering colleges attended the event. The fest was inaugurated by Group Director of Methodist Colleges Prof Vinay Babu and Director M Lakshmipathi Rao.

Osmania University Faculty of Engineering Dean Prof P Laxminarayana was the chief guest of the event, and Tech Mahindra Asst Vice President Pravinender Rao was the guest of honour.

Pravinender gave a short but motivating speech to students, exhorting them to believe in themselves, and set goals and work passionately towards achieving them. The college is organising Sports Day celebrations on its premises today at 11 am. International Basketball player Vishal Kumar and Volleyball player Sri Devi are slated to be the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.