HYDERABAD: In a step towards making Hyderabad clean and maintaining a sustainable environment, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would procure electric cars for official purposes soon.

In the first phase, it would acquire as many as 20 electric cars from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). GHMC would have memorandum of agreement with EESL soon, These vehicles would be given to stationery officers like account and finance wing who directly come to office and return home.

As a pilot project, electrical cars would be procured from EESL under the national e-mobility programme, an ambitious plan of Central Government to switch to electric vehicles by 2030. The EESL will supply each car for Rs 22,000 per month including maintenance expenditure without driver. The charging station facility will be established by GHMC at Circle and Zonal offices, GHMC needs to bore Rs 0.89 per km towards electricity consumption charges. A fully charged car battery can sustain up to 100 to 120 km. Battery charging requires at least four hours period.

Presently, GHMC is paying Rs 34,000 per month to the hire cars engaged for the use of various officers. Whereas, EESL is ready to supply electric car at Rs 22,000 per month without driver.

GHMC officials said that replacing the conventional vehicles with the electric ones will not only help check pollution but also reduce dependence on the fast depleting fossil fuels. This will also results in a huge savings in fuel consumption, maintenance and operating cost of the vehicles. It will also reduce Carbon dioxide emissions and noise pollution levels in the city.

They said that EESL is providing electric cars by entering into agreement for leasing of e-cars. They signed agreements with NTPC, PGCIL, MoP and PFC. EESL concluded negotiation with CEA, NDMC, MGVCL, DGVCL, PGCIL among others, GHMC officials added.