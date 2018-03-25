HYDERABAD: Temperatures are on a rise in the city again. Mercury breached the 40 degree Celsius mark in Hyderabad after staying stable for a few days. In the city, while the maximum temperature recorded on Saturday ranged between 37-39 degree Celsius at most of the places, it was recorded at 40.3 degree Celsius in Quthbullapur and 40 degree Celsius in Ameerpet whereas in Monda Market it was recorded at 39.3 degree Celsius and in Musheerabad 39.1 degree Celsius, as per the data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS).

A TSDPS official said that such differences in temperatures within the different areas of a city can occur due to a wide variety of reasons like presence of green cover, pollution levels, traffic movement, if construction activity is going on, land utilization pattern or presence of water bodies. Differences in conditions, also result in some areas becoming what is known as ‘urban heat islands’ which are significantly warmer than surrounding areas. The highest temperature recorded in the state on Saturday was 41.5 degree Celsius in Nallabelly, Warangal(Rural) district, as recorded by TSDPS.