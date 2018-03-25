HYDERABAD: With mercury levels touching close to 40 degrees, parents and teachers of CBSE and ICSE schools are demanding that the education department cut short the school timings for all schools in the city.Though the department had issued a circular on March 12, declaring half day sessions for the government, government-aided and private schools for primary, upper primary and high schools from March 15, the directive is not binding on the CBSE and ICSE schools functioning in the city. New session in these schools has already commenced from March 19 and classes will continue till April 14, when the schools close for summer vacations.

Parents are demanding that schools implement half day schools during the summers to prevent children from falling ill due to the scorching heat. “This happens every year. The government changes the timings of the schools, but only schools following SSC syllabus are seen following them. CBSE schools continue to conduct full day classes even in the peak summers and claim that they are not bound by the state government directives,” said SM Koteshwar, a parent from Shaikpet.

Ghazala Syed, a primary school teacher from private school in Chandanagar, said that several parents whose children are in kindergarten have been asking teachers to advance summer vacations. “We tell them that it’s not in our hands. It is the management’s decision. We direct such parents to the principal. But yes, there is a need to regulate the timings, given the heat conditions,” she said.

Meanwhile, education department officials confirmed that the circular is limited to state schools which have to follow it without any exception. When asked if the department will consider issuing directions to the CBSE schools, Venkata Narassama, Hyderabad District Education Officer said, “We will discuss the concerns with the higher officials and see what can be done because there is still a month left for the summer vacations to begin. But we are taking action against the State schools that are functioning beyond 12.30 pm.” The circular categorically states private schools are making teachers stay back till 4.30 pm.

City to get 12 AWS

Hyderabad will be getting 120 more Automatic Weather Stations(AWS) to be installed by Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS), that will help in better understanding of the impact of meteorological extremities like heat waves or high intensity rainfalls in Hyderabad. Similarly, the number of AWS across the state will also be increased by 231 more. As of now the city has just 34 AWS installed by TSDPS that cover the city in 10km x 10km(kilometre) grids. Once the number of AWS increase to 154, the city will be covered in 2.5 km x 2.5 km grids, informed Sk Meera, CEO of TSDPS on the sidelines of a workshop on ‘Extreme Weather Events with Reference to Telangana State’ organised by TSDPS, IMD and Revenue department of TS.