HYDERABAD: In a major blow to parents association fighting for fee regulation in all private schools, the education department has given another three months extension to the Prof Tirupathi Rao to look into the concerns as raised by the parents. This development comes nearly two and a half months aftr the report was finally submitted post a series of extensions spanning 10 months. With the latest extension, granted on March 19, it is clear that the saga of extensions for the one-man committee headed by the retired Osmania University vice-chancellor continues.

Parents who had been waiting for concrete action from the government to regulate school fees feel cheated. Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) which was also a part of the committee constituted to discuss the fee regulation issue, questioned the rationale behind reconstituting the committee.“The committee has shown neither the spine to stand up to the pressure of the powerful private schools’ lobby nor the aptitude to grasp the whole problem. In such a situation, the HSPA believes that it will be futile to participate in its proceedings,” read the statement.

Ashish Naredi, who represented HSPA on the committee said that parents are aghast with the decision to reconvene the committee. “How is the government sure that what the comittee could not do in one full year, it will do it in next 3 months? he further said.