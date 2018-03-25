HYDERABAD: To keep up with the city expansion, TSRTC is also expanding the last points for their buses further away from existing last points. This comes at a time when commuters too are demanding buses to stop at all bus stops servicing city outskirts. Ideally, for every 500 metres there should be a bus shelter; this is the standard norm while setting up a bus stop within city limits. However, as the buses leave city limits, distance between stops increase. Thus the buses stop only at alternate bus stop leaving large distance between two subsequent stops unserviced.

If one needs to get to Vanasthalipuram on a TSRTC bus from the heart of the city, say Begumpet, there exists many options. But almost all these buses have their endpoint at Dilshuknagar. To travel beyond, one has to board another bus or opt for a share auto. And if you are a commuter waiting for a bus at Panama godowns bus stop, then you will see quite a lot of buses heading to your destination but choose not to stop at the bus stop. For Harshal Mehta, working at an IT firm in Gachibowli, this means hell.

Consider this, the population of Hyderabad is growing at a rate of 2.8 per cent annually since the 1990s, according to the Atlas of Urban Expansion, a study undertaken by the United Nations-Habitat programme. In 2014, the urban extension of the city was 72,998 hectares increasing at an average rate of 3.7 per cent since the 1990s, since then there has been a 53 per cent increase in built-up area on the city outskirts. But when it comes to fleet expansion, the corporation has managed to add just 440 buses to its fleet since 2010. There are 3,940 buses servicing the city; the total for the entire State stands at 10,464.