HYDERABAD: More than 50 persons converged at Nims mortuary to have a last look at Dr. Siva Teja Reddy whose body was preserved there. But it was an unusual site as none among the huge crowd was the medico’s family members. All of them were staff members from the institute who were shocked to know their favourite resident doctor is no more. It was only around six months ago that P Siva Teja Reddy joined Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims). In a short span of time, he was popular with his colleagues and staff including ward boys, nurses, and others as a resident doctor of a few words but went out of way to help patients.

“He donated a printer which was installed in the hospital so that patients or attendants don’t have to go all the way out of the hospital to get photo copies of medical documents,” said Dr. Srikanth Devaraya, vice-president of NIMS Resident Doctors Association. Ward boys and nurses said that he spent from his pocket for repairs of wheelchairs and to buy medical consumables for patients when they ran out of money.

“Siva Teja did not even have an ounce of pride of being a doctor. The crowd you are seeing now is very less as not everyone got to know about his death. You should see the crowd when his body will be taken from the mortuary,” said Nims personnel.

Man with a golden heart

Siva Teja Reddy is a man of a few words but went out of way to help patients

He donated a printer which was installed in the hospital so that patients or attendants don’t have to go all the way out of the hospital to get photo copies of medical documents

He spent from his pocket for repairs of wheelchairs and to buy medical consumables for patients when they ran out of money