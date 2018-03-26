HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old post-graduate medical student was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday. Punjagutta police said that it was a suicide and not suspicious death. They said they did not find any suicide note.The deceased, Dr P Siva Teja Reddy, hailed from Tanuku in West Godavari district of AP and was pursuing first year DM (Neurology) course at the institute. He moved to the institute’s hostel just around a week ago. As part of the course, medicos provide medical services at the hospital.

The young doctor’s morning duty was scheduled for around 7 am on Sunday. But repeated calls from his colleagues went unanswered. His room-mate Preetham Reddy, upon completing his night duty, reached the hostel room and got no response when he knocked on the door. He broke open the ventilator and found Teja hanging from the ceiling fan.“He is suspected to have died between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. It is not a suspicious death. The body is preserved at the NIMS mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem examination on Monday,” said D Srikanth Goud, sub-inspector at Punjagutta police station. Teja’s cousin Karuna said his parents, who are currently in the US, were informed about the death and they would reach Hyderabad by Monday.

A popular doctor

Over 50 persons gathered at the mortuary to have a last glimpse of Dr Siva Teja. It was unusual as none in that big crowd was a member of his family. The crowd consisted of institute’s staff members. In short span of six months, he had become popular with colleagues and staff. As a resident doctor, he was a man of few words but went out of the way to help patients. “He donated a printer which was installed in the hospital so that patients or attendants need not go out of hospital to get photocopies of documents,” said Dr Srikanth Devaraya, vice-president of NIMS Resident Doctors Association.