HYDERABAD: Morphed photographs of the compound wall of Mosque that went viral on the social media kept the police on their toes and also hurt the religious sentiments of a group of people on Sunday.

Minutes after the fake pictures were circulated on the eve of the Rama Navami Sobha Yatra, cops issued warnings regarding the circulation of fake news and morphed photographs. However, barring a sole incident where an electrician was hospitalised with burn injuries while erecting a flex board in Musheerabad limits, the Sobha Yatra went off peacefully.

ASP Dakshina Murthy

It may be mentioned here that the picture of a Mosque — that was covered with cloth for safety in view of the Sobha Yatra — was morphed with the picture of Lord Rama appearing over the cloth. The picture went viral on social media, especially WhatsApp. Reacting to the incident, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that creating and circulating morphed photos is an offence under IPC and Information Technology (IT) Act.

The Sobha Yatra began from Mahakaleshwari Mandir at Upper Dhoolpet and culminated at Ram Mandir in Gowliguda on Sunday. According to Hyderabad police commissioner, as many as 18,000 forces were deployed at all locations throughout the procession route. The personnel kept a close vigil for the smooth conduct of procession.Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at Shahinayatgunj police limits after police dispersed the mob at Chudi Bazar keeping view of maintaining law and order situation during sobha yatra.

Present tense

Nirmal:The town remained tense on Sunday after people of two communities clashed during a religious procession. Four cops, including an ASP, were injured in stone pelting by the two groups. Trouble began when a religious procession was passing through a place of worship of another community. Police said one group pelted stones on the other leading to tension.