HYDERABAD: Once called the city of lakes, most water bodies in Hyderabad have died a slow death. Many of them have totally vanished while some have shrunk drastically due to large-scale encroachments; what is left is polluted with illegal dumping of sewage. A majority of the 168 lakes that existed in the limits of Greater Hyderabad have gone missing, thanks to real estate development and poor monitoring by government agencies. The impact has been manifold; aquatic life has deteriorated, groundwater levels have declined, water logging and flash floods have become more common.

Many of these water bodies also fail to meet the water quality standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board, thanks to the continuous flow of sewage. Many of them fall below the class-E category, which means that their water is not even fit for irrigation or industrial purposes. Realising the damage that has been done, the State government has finally decided to revitalise the polluted lakes by developing and beautifying them to become tourist spots.

Of the 20 lakes proposed to be cleaned up and beautified in the first phase, Durgam Cheruvu and Malka Cheruvu in Raidurg of Serilingampally circle would be revived under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of private companies. The GHMC, under CSR programme, has roped in Raheja IT Park in coordination with Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) to develop Durgam Cheruvu.

Malka Cheruvu will be developed and beautified by M/s Aparna Infrahousing Ltd. For this, the GHMC Standing Committee has approved the proposal of the corporation for development of these two lakes under CSR. These two lakes got polluted due to flow of sewerage from the nearby households and residential colonies disturbing the ecosystem of these water bodies and emanating foul smell resulting in hardships to the people.

GHMC officials told Express that state government has planned comprehensive development of water bodies under Mission Kakatiya programme of urbanised water bodies. About 20 lakes have been listed under phase one which include above two lakes. It was decided to develop and beautify the Durgam Cheruvu in phased manner, phase-1 includes removal of water hyacinth from the lake and maintaining it for one year. This work is taken up with the funds deposited with GHMC Commissioner by Raheja IT Park.

In phase-2, Walking and Cycling track will be laid covering a lenght of 2.20 km from nectar garden to non-over flow wall along with entrance plazas, children’s play area and yoga corners and phase-3 include fabrication and electricity works, construction of a barbeque area and landscaping works covering a length of 2.20 km.Similarly for Malka Cheruvu, Aparna Infrahousing Pvt Ltd has come forward for restoration and comprehensive development of the lake under CSR.

Preliminary works such as removal of water hyacinth is nearing completing and maintenance of lake is in progress. Surveys are completed and conceptual plan in respect of lake is completed.

Under, phase-1, lake cleaning , construction of grill fence with entrance plazas on two sides, laying of inlet and wet land ponds.Phase-2 covers desilting, stregthening of the exisiting bunds, formation cycle and walking tracks, landscaping, lighting, safety railing, restoration of sluices, improvement to water quality etc.

Mission Kakatiya to cover urban lakes too

The state government wants restoration of polluted lakes and tanks in Greater Hyderabad and at least one lake in each of the 24 Assembly constituency within GHMC limits. While 20 lakes have been selected for the work, estimates for taking up work on four other lakes are under preparation.Minister for irrigation T Harish Rao and minister for municipal administration and urban Development KT Rama Rao had some time ago expressed desire that Mission Kakatiya, the flagship programme of the government, needed to be implemented even in urban areas with a different perspective under ‘Restoration and Comprehensive Development of Urban Lakes’, identifying at least one lake in a constituency preferably those lakes which are less problematic and having good buffer potential.

The core items include improvement to lake bed, strengthening of main bund, formation of a ring bund and an island, sewage direction drain, silt traps and culvert for small inlets. Non-core items include foot bridge-cum-waste weir, chain link fencing for water body, walkway and electrification, water supply for plantation and gazebos.