In November 2017, over 100 Youth Champions got together for Agaaz-e-Baatcheet, a week-long Interfaith event Hyderabad. Labelled the ‘First Social Action Project,’ it was a celebration of the religious diversity through community cohesion. It was a secular platform for young people to interpret and reflect deeply upon the underlying message of different religions and religious identities, finding and celebrating the commonalities between them. But what impact did it really have?

Rubaroo on Sunday hosted a programme to take stock of the progress made since the hosting of Agaaz-e-Baatcheet. British Deputy High Commissioner, Andrew Fleming, Nalini Raghuraman and Rubaroo team of Neha, Monisha, Rashmi, Subhi and Hema, amongst others besides the Youth Champions attended the event which was supported by the British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Fleming said, “This is one of the most powerful programmes I have attended and wish it is taken to all the cities in India. Interfaith is an annual event back in my country England and Wales”. The Youth conducted 32 social actions projects during the week to create powerful impact. He said, we should inculcate being respectful to all faiths.

The Youth Champions sharing their experiences on the occasion, since they participated in the Fest six months ago, said the journey of six months gave us several insights and taught us new lessons. “It was a platform to strengthen belief in our own religion and enlighten us about other religions, it also positively influenced our rigid opinions as far as religions are concerned,” said a participant. It taught us that irrespective of the differences of religion, caste, creed, one should share happiness and love and try and start accepting others for what they are, said another group. The students were from various colleges in and around Hyderabad.

Another participant said, “It is much easier to put across your thought on interfaith and convince strangers, they are willing to hear you, then your own family and friends.”They all agreed in unison that humanity comes before everything else. There are different religions, but all of them speak about humanity and charity, being a good human being is what matters at the end of the day. The students groups agreed that a person in crisis seeks help from another person with ut enquiring into their caste, religion etc., but the same person behaves odd in normal circumstances getting into details of all the divisive aspects.

“We are the who created all the religions and castes and its time to ignore them,” they concluded.

Nalini Raghuraman, Senior Political Economy Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, said youth are the harbingers of change and they can make it possible. As part of the event Agaaz-e-Baatcheet, Rubaroo selected 125 Youth Champions, between the age group of 18-25 years. These youth champions from diverse socio economic, religious and gender backgrounds across Hyderabad discussed through a series of activities including workshops on the theme of Interfaith and Identity, symposium with religious leaders of different faiths, conversations with peers from heterogeneous religious communities, and Social Action Projects.