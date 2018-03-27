HYDERABAD: Deepika Padukone has been swearing by nudes for quite some time now and if we are part of Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram family, we know her secret to her brio on a dull skin and puffy-eyed day is nothing but bold red lipstick. Well, the fashionista Sonam Kapoor is adventurous and her bold metallic lip colours are a testament. The Fashion 100 (fashion police) seems to be quite impressed with these fashion icon’s choices.

Hyderabad’s make up bloggers and artists too are in alignment with them and share with us the trends and hacks of the magic makeup element, which can instantly make or break the look- lipstick!

Shivani Krishna with Instagram handle, MakeupbyShivaniKrishna thinks the colours in for 2018 are fuchsias, reds, dark maroons and nudes. “Nudes are for forever. For darker skin tones, reds are a great option. And if the eyes are done heavily, the lips should be kept subtle with basic shades like a nude brown or mauve pink. If the eyes are very basic with nothing done, you can go for heavier colours on the lips like bright pinks and reds or dark maroons.

To make the colours stay longer on the lips, a lip liner has to be used always. People usually think it’s not obligatory, but actually, it is. To create colours our own lipstick shades and combos, there is this a palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Glossy lips are good for a nice flirty date or a wedding. Mattes are a go for any occasion because they are easy maintenance, unlike gloss. But matte lipsticks are fading out and lip glosses are in.

Even in runway shows, it is just a basic nude gloss on the lips,” she shares.

Ask her what is in for summer, pat comes the reply, “Bright colours like fuschias and reds are for summer 2018. Candy Yum Yum from MAC is a perfect pink for Indian skin tones. Ruby Woo from MAC is a perfect beautiful red suitable for all the skin tones as well. Trendsetter from Huda Beauty or Taupe from MAC is perfect nudes with brown undertones. And Mehr from MAC is a nude with pink and mauve undertones, perfect for summer,” she adds.

Navya Mallepeddi, ‘YourBrownGirl’ on Instagram, Hyderabad’s favourite makeup blogger says last year ultra-mattes were all the rage and now it is glossed. “While they are long lasting, they are super drying too. Everyone is looking for more comfortable formulas now, that are easier on the lips and we’re already seeing the return of glosses, metallic lips and holographic toppers,” she reveals.

“If you want the lipstick to stay longer, use a lipliner, that is the same shade as your lipstick and apply it over your lips and then go over that with your lipstick. Another trick is to apply your lipstick as you usually would, then place a tissue over your lips and with a powder brush go over the tissue with loose powder. This will absorb the oils in the lipstick and set it,” yourbrowngirl shares the hack.

Most of the Indian women are dusky and our brown girl tells us how to ace the lip making act. “Finding an everyday lipstick is tricky for dusky women as most nude shades seem to wash us out. A lot of us Indian women have darker outer lips. What I like to do is outline my lips with a brown lip pencil and then go over this with a typical nude shade and blend the two together. This gives a your-lips-but-better effect, which is great to wear every day to the office or can be paired with an intense smokey-eye,” she whispers the secret.

Well, Chitra Mudgal, celebrity makeup artiste too seconds Navya and advises makeup enthusiasts to go for a long wear formulated lipsticks. “There are many colour tints that ensure the pigmentation stays on the lips for a longer duration. We can formulate our own long-lasting lip colour by blotting the lips after application of the lipstick, followed by a layering of the colour for a couple of times. Creamy and glossy lipstick is trending now. I personally don’t like matte because it dries out the lips,” she opines.

Samah Khan, who holds a degree in makeup from London feels liquid lipstick is last year. “This year I think traditional bullet lipsticks will make a comeback. I think we will embrace metallic shades, as well as red-orange and fuchsia this year,” Samah elucidates.

Sharing her secret hacks, Samah says, “I love mixing liquid lipsticks to get the perfect shade. I think they give us really intense colour but can sometimes leave the lips dry so I add moisturising lipstick straight from the bullet. “The secret to perfect lips is also regular exfoliation and investing in a good lip balm. I like to use a scrub to give me a smooth flake free base to start with. I then use a lip balm and sometimes a lip tint as a base before I go onto lining and adding my preferred lipstick,” she voices.

— Purnima Sriram

purnima@newindianexpress.com @iyer_purnima

