HYDERABAD: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) is undertaking a study on the ways in which aging is conceptualised in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) by researching on elderly couples who conceived through the method. The project has received a funding of `25 lakh under the Wellcome UK Small Projects Grant for 2018 and is titled: ‘A Preliminary Study of Ageing and Assisted Reproduction in India.’

Speaking about the project, Dr Anindita Majumdar, assistant professor, department of Liberal Arts, IIT-Hyderabad who will be leading the Research, said, “The aim of the research is to contribute conceptually and through field data to ongoing, and future research on assisted conception, infertility and reproduction in India. This would include publications emerging from research, and the development of a larger research project that will look at the impact that societal and environmental factors have on increasing fears of declining fertility in urban India.”

The project will begin next month and includes fieldwork, a conference on ‘Reframing the Biological Clock: Exploring Ethnographic Research on Ageing and Reproduction’ in August 2018. Research from Europe, USA and Asia will be presented at the conference, which will be hosted by IIT Hyderabad.