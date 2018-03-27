HYDERABAD: It feels great to be in Hyderabad again,” announced Durjoy Datta as his fans gathered at the Landmark bookstore on Sunday. He was in the city to launch ‘The Boy with a Broken Heart’, the second part of ‘The Boy Who Loved’. The session started off with fans barely able to contain their excitement with a Q&A round about his previous books and the latest ones. His latest book offers the reader with plenty of drama with a mix of religion, marriage, societal stereotypes, unrequited love, death and despair. It starts with the journal entry of Advaita who writes about casteism and how women are considered inferior in the society.

Through her we also get introduced to the protagonist Raghu. Though she has a lot of problems of herself to tend to, she is keen on finding what happened that left him so devastated that he left Delhi. Gradually, she is attracted to his elusiveness after knowing that it has been two years since the fateful night when Raghu couldn’t save his love – Brahmi. This leaves a trail of questions about the central character around whom a lot of riddles revolve.The session ended with him signing copies and clicking photographs flashing his trademark dimpled smile. Excerpts:

From quiet sessions to vibrant and interactive ones how does it feel?

I did not do a book launch for the first five or six books because I wasn’t sure about my writing career. It was only recently that I started doing it. I know this started off very late and it started in a way that I was very uncomfortable with. When I did my first book launch only 30-40 people turned up, that was huge for me. I would rather be in my room talking to people over Instagram. I still get anxious, but I can at least manage the crowd now.

In your latest book ‘The Boy with a Broken Heart’, what did you focus more on characters or plot?

I never focused on the plot. I started the story with a central character, built the story around the protagonist and other characters. The story is more character driven; I just see how the story comes out of it.

Can we expect a sequel soon?

Maybe, it might take another year.

What’s the most difficult thing about writing characters from the opposite sex?

Earlier, it used to be really tough. I had co-authors initially, that’s where I got my training from. Now the thing is I don’t really feel nervous. People do question it sometimes but I think you are allowed to make up stuff in fiction.

If you could tell your younger writing self anything, what would it be?

Read a lot of books. Don’t write the second, third and fourth book. These three books did not have proper content.

If you did not write what would you otherwise do for work?

I trained to be a marketing analyst. I could have done that and would have continued to be an unhappy marketing analyst.

Writers are often believed to have a Muse, your thoughts on that?

I don’t think so. I can’t call them muse or inspiration but I get obsessed with a writer for a certain period of time which keeps changing every few months.

Would you like your stories to be turned into a movie or a play?

I would love that to happen but I know that it’s going to be very disappointing not because my books are great and what will come on screen is absolutely horrible. With books you imagine the story in your head on a much larger scale; it may not be replicated exactly on screen.

What are you working on currently?

Right now I’m working on the next part of Deb -Avantika series.