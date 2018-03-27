HYDERABAD: Dr. Naresh Kumar Katari, Assistant Professor, GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad has been invited to visit and conduct collaborative research work in University of Kwazulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa. He will stay there for a period of three-months at the School of Chemistry & Physics, University of Kwazulu-Natal to conduct research work in the area of Organic Synthesis with Prof. Sreekanth B Jonnalagadda.

Dr. Naresh Kumar Katari

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad, DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof Ch Sanjay, Principal, School of Technology, Prof G A Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science, Dr G Rambabu, HoD, Department of Chemistry and faculty congratulated Dr Katari for getting a good opportunity.