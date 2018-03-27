HYDERABAD: Education, several salty souls say, deconstructs your originality, filling you instead with knowledge that’s nothing but a cluster of pieces of information nicely packaged and transferred from classrooms to minds thus dulled in the process. This maximises monstrously when much sinister elements seep in quite unthinkable in the area of education especially when teacher-student relationship is considered. The recently staged play Oleanna directed by Bhasker Shewalkar and presented by Sutradhar shook the audience in the Ravindra Bharathi auditorium where the adaption was staged.

American playwright David Mamet’s powerful words make the play both poignant and powerful.

The dimensions of the play focus on the politics of power which keeps shifting its paradigm from the oppressor to the oppressed and vice versa through the two characters played by actor Vinay Varma who plays the university professor while Surpiya Aysola plays the student. The first act opens with Surpriya approaching the teacher as to how she doesn’t like the current education system to which after much dillydallying he replies that he felt the same during his student days.

And while talking to her he says that he likes her asking her to meet him alone in his office for better grades. She weakly objects to it saying the same is against the rule to which the teacher replies that ‘it’s okay to twist the rules’ sometimes. This is the much-less-talked-about ghost in the education system where several renowned professors and teachers, especially males, have been accused of sexually exploiting their students on the pretext of giving them good marks. And certainly, the same is not based any mutual response with integrity to form a future – it is to violate the much vulnerable state of students whose careers depend on grades that supposedly play a crucial role in job hunting.

In the second and final act the roles change; Supriya lodges a case against her teacher. Much unfolds as the audience see the teacher getting restless and hitting her. What makes the paly interesting is that Both the artistes with their expressions bring the dialogues alive. The twists and tuns of the play can leave any attendee baffled, perhaps jolted form within given what the storyline portrays often goes unnoticed as the students keep their lips sealed.