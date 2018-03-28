HYDERABAD: When Patrika Nagar slum was demolished by GHMC authorities on Tuesday for construction of park, the dwellers felt the world came crumbling down.

It all started at around 5.30 am when a large contingent of police swooped in the slum and shifted the dwellers to alternate shelters.

The government officials arranged alternative accommodation and moved the slum dwellers from encroached parkland to Ameenpur and Keshav Nagar.

dwellers shifting their belongings at Patrika Nagar on Tuesday| vinay madapu

Meanwhile, the shifting of the slum dwellers has become a tough task. Policemen had to use force to move the dwellers and shift them sit in TSRTC buses. Most of them are unwilling to move out as they have been staying in the slum for almost twenty years. Three days back, a massive fire left several people homeless as 150 huts were gutted in Patrika Nagar.

Most of the families are construction labourers from UP, Bihar, Ordisha and other places of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to government officials, 75 dwellers have been moved into new permanent houses.

However, 150 more households are yet to be allocated new houses. “Only a handful of slum dwellers opposed to the new houses,” claims GHMC. “We rehabilitated a total of 225 families. Out of which, 150 families have been sent into transit housing project in Keshav Nagar and 75 families, who lost their houses in a fire accident, have been allocated one bedroom houses in Ameenpur,’’ an official said.

HMDA plots: Bidders’ fee cut drastically

Hyderabad: In the light of lukewarm response to sale of prime open plots, land parcels, stray bits through e-tender-cum-e-auction due to high registration fee of Rs 10,000 plus GST, HMDA has drastically reduced the registration fee to Rs 1,000 plus Rs 180 GST (Rs 1,180), so that more people can participate in e-auction of plots.

The HMDA will auction 229 plots of varying sizes and measuring over 1.16 lakh square yards in total in different areas. It expects that the auctions will fetch it an income of `250 crore to `300 crore which will used for developmental works. Of the 229 plots, 141 fall in HMDA layouts in 19 locations and 88 are gift lands of HMDA. Persons interested in buying plots in e-tender-cum-e-auction can do so by logging into the website www.mstcecommerce.com or www.hmda.gov.in to participate in the auction. The last date and time for registration and payment of earnest money deposit for taking part in the auction is April 9. The auction will be held for three days from April 10 to 12 and 76 plots will be auctioned on each day.

City to have integrated smart parking system

Hyderabad will have an integrated smart parking guidance and management system (ISPMS) soon to meet the growing demand for parking space, address traffic congestion, streamline traffic flow, inculcate traffic discipline and provide better visibility for enforcement.

The matter was discussed at a high-level meeting of senior officials held here on Tuesday. Director-general of police M Mahender Reddy, MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, HMDA commissioner T Chiranjeevulu, HMRL managing director NVS Reddy, additional DGP Jitender and other officials attended the meeting.