HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to force morning walkers and joggers to pick up litter like water and other plastic bottles, waste papers and trash from roads while walking or jogging. The civic body wants citizens, walkers and joggers in particular, to take to ‘Plogging’ every day to make the city cleaner, greener and healthier.

Plogging, a Swedish fitness trend, is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. It encourages people to pick up litter while running or walking. It spread across western countries following the growing concern about pollution caused by plastic waste. Plogging can also be viewed as a workout as a person has to bend, squat or stretch to pick up the litter while doing running, jogging or walking.

In the twin cities hundreds of people of all ages go for a morning walk every day on the roads, in the parks and playgrounds, and they invariably find trash in their path. If they can pick it up and throw it in the nearest trash bin, they can make a big difference to the cleanliness of the city which aspires to reach international standards.

GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said that though around 22,000 sanitation workers toiled everyday to keep the city litter-free, the thoughtless acts of some irresponsible people who throw waste on the roads are playing the spoilsport. If citizens join hands with GHMC and adopt ‘Plogging with Jogging’, the city will look much better, according to the official. Deputy commissioners, AMOHs, sanitation staff have been told to take up the matter with their respective colony welfare associations and morning walker associations very soon. As a pilot programme, the corporation has taken up the programme at Shyamalakunta KLN Park in Sanathnagar and on the Langar Houz main road with help of joggers.

No shortage of drinking water: KTR

Hyderabad: All steps are being taken to see that there is no shortage of drinking water this summer, municipal administration and urban development minister K T Rama Rao has said. Rao, along with city mayor Bonthu Rammohan, held a review meeting with officials on drinking water supply and summer action plan on Tuesday. He claimed that adequate water was available in the city reservoirs this year. He asked HMWS&SB officials to prepare a master plan for inter-grid connectivity.