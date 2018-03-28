HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly burnt alive by a minor for not accepting his marriage proposal. She was alone at her house in Ganga Nagar, Golnaka when the incident happened. The girl suffered 72 per cent burns; the accused also suffered about 10 per cent burns. The girl is currently in critical condition at the Osmania General Hospital.

The victim is a school dropout living with her mother Arshia Begum and two younger brothers. A few years ago, her father Riyaz Khan passed away and her mother juggles a few odd jobs to feed the family. According to police, she was allegedly friends with the accused who works as a vegetable vendor at Khader Bagh.

About 15 days ago, she got engaged to another person and the accused was angry about it. “He was my classmate in school when we were in Class-X,” she said speaking to media. “He came to my house when I was alone doing chores at home. He fought with me and asked for the mobile number of my fiancee. When I refused to give, he beat me up and kicked the almirah to find my mobile phone.”

She added: “He was livid. He picked up kerosene which was on the table and poured it one me and started to search for a matchbox. By then, I poured water on myself. But, he then pushed me on the bed, lit the stove, snatched my duppatta, lit it and threw it over me.” She added that the accused wanted to lock the door from outside but she managed to stop him.

“He ran outside on seeing my burning. I again tried to douse the flames with water. Hearing my screams, my neighbours rushed to rescue,” she said. Though the accused managed to escape the spot, he was picked up later by the police. “It’s not a case of harassment as the girl and accused knew each other for some time,” said Amberpet inspector AP Anand Kumar.

Girl sexually assaulted on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old man on the pretext of marriage. According to the Rajendranagar police, the victim and the accused Sunny Samson knew each other for the last two years. Samson reportedly went to the girl’s house and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a case has been registered.