HYDERABAD: For the first time in the history, devotees across the globe will be able to witness the Hanuman Jayanthi Celebrations at Karmanghat Hanuman Temple, Hyderabad, in 360 degree Virtual Reality(VR). VR DEVOTEE App developed by Kalpnik Technologies, a start-up leveraging VR and AR technology, will live stream the celebrations directly to you anywhere in the world, transforming the way people can now connect with their faith.Hanuman Jayanthi Celebrations at Karmanghat Hanuman Templewill be available via VR DEVOTEE App from 6 am on March 31.

VR DEVOTEE says that it enables users to have a full 360-degree view in virtual reality giving them an immersive experience, which is almost as good as being there. The app is available free for download on Google Playstore and Apple Store. You can buy a VRDEVOTEE headset at a highly discounted rate on the product website.

Ashwani Garg – CEO & Co Founder of Kalpnik Technologies Pvt. Ltd said, “Many people are unable to visit highly desired religious temples, meet with their gurus or attend special occasions due to distance, costs, physical inability and time constraints making it either once in a life time visit or an inconvenient impersonal experience. At Kalpnik we spent over 18 months in developing a very user-friendly APP and VR headset that delivers a highly immersive experience for devotees. The experience is almost as good as physically being there.”

Kalpnik is founded by business & technology veterans Ashwani Garg (ex-Director, New Business Solutions at Intel), John Kuruvilla (ex CRO Air Deccan, ex Managing Director, GenNext Ventures, a Reliance Industries sponsored venture fund), and ApulNahata (ex-CTO, GenNext Ventures, ex QUALCOMM).