HYDERABAD: Product rental marketplace GrabOnRent has introduced rental offers on summer essentials such as air conditioners, air coolers and refrigerators to beat the heat without breaking a sweat.

The service is available in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. Consumers can choose from a wide range of brands like Blue Star, Lloyd, Godrej, Whirlpool, Onida etc. and select coolers and ACs with varied capacities based on their need and comfort. The price for renting these is around `799 per month to `2,049 per month.

The process is simple – a user visits the website, chooses the rental duration that fits his/her needs, and makes the payment online or by cash on delivery. Later, a KYC process needs to be completed, and then the product is dispatched. At the end of the rental tenure, the user has an option to either end the rental contract or extend it. If chosen to end, the products are picked up and passed on to quality control team for a quality check, post which the security deposit is refunded.

Other benefits are – free delivery in just two to four hours, installation service is provided if asked for, products are dispatched only after they pass rigorous performance and cleanliness quality standards, and a post rental service that include free deep-cleaning of the products, free replacements, and free relocation.

GrabOnRent is an on-demand product rental marketplace which lets consumers rent a variety of products and gets them delivered to their doorstep.

They offer services like home and office furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment, laptops and desktop PCs, bikes, etc.