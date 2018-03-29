HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police on Wednesday arrested seven persons for allegedly kidnapping a child, and also running a racket to sell babies. Police rescued a baby girl from one of the accused.

The arrested persons are — Vakapally Gangadhar Reddy, an agent and resident of Jeedimetla; Sarikonda Manga, a resident of Rallaguda in Shamshabad, Chedurupally Srinivas, a resident of Rallaguda, Thota Shirisha Reddy, Sharada, Aruna, and Komaja Lakshmi. Police said, Gangadhar, used to work at a fertility center and works as an agent for women who want to become pregnant through IVF and surrogacy. He used to procure babies and sell them to childless couples.