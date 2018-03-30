HYDERABAD: Junior doctors are relieved to know that they don’t have to take additional exam to get license to practice medicine after completing MBBS course. Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved certain amendments to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

According to the amendment to the NMC Bill, students don’t have to take a separate exam after MBBS to get the license. Final MBBS exam, held as common exam throughout India, will serve as an exit test.

Meanwhile, despite one of the contentious provision — bridge course for AYUSH practitioners to practise modern medicine — being removed, India Medical Association representatives said they will not take back the call given for strike from April 2. IMA members said that if autonomous boards are constituted according to NMC Bill, 80 per-cent of members will be non-doctors.