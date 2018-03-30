HYDERABAD: With a complaint that the KBR National Park is increasingly resembling the likes of a municipal park with all rules binding a ‘national park’ being tossed to the air, three environmentalists from the city have served legal notice to Inspector General (Wildlife), Ministry of Environment and Forests, under Section 55 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, that if no action is taken in 60 days, they will approach the court. The notice has been served by Capt J Rama Rao, Kaajal Maheshwari and Omim Maneckshaw Debara.

The main bone of contention is that the forest department is altering the natural landscape of KBR National Park to make space for three open gyms apart from construction of sheds, sitting areas, footpath, photographs stands etc. The petitioners also pointed out that freshly painted metal posts and paver stones placed there suggest plans for further construction.

They submitted pictures along with the petition and mentioned in their notice that morning walkers in the park flock at these open gyms at different locations and conduct laughter clubs, yoga classes, and take photographs. This resembles a scene from any municipal park, they claimed. Moreover, they also mentioned that natural rocks were destroyed for making space for the open gym.

In 1999, Hyderabad High Court, in a judgement, said that public can be allowed to enter the park but with certain restrictions, and had also ordered to form guidelines the same year on public entry into the park.

The petitioners mentioned the importance of the national park as a lung space for the city and demanded removal of new structures, issuance of guidelines for visitors’ management, periodical supervision of activities of the park by third party organisation and reduction of human interference in the park.

Big family

The petitioners attached a list of species of 63 birds, 18 mammals 11 lizards, 24 snakes, 5 amphibians and 3 tortoises that inhabit the national park