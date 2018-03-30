HYDERABAD: With parents and teachers expressing shock and anger over the paper leaks, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday directed schools to conduct a mock exercise of distributing the question papers online as against the traditional method of sending them physically. The communique issued by the Board directed schools to conduct the mock drill at 2 pm in all the schools. “A mock exercise for question paper print encrypted with the password has been scheduled on Thursday.

All centre superintendents should be present in their respective centre,” it read. School have also been instructed to maintain secrecy about the whole exercise.

“According to the directive, we have set up two computers, printers in a room with a CCTV camera installed. The question paper had to be downloaded using a password and then had to be distributed among students after taking a printout. The entire process had to be timed,” said an official.

It may be recalled that two CBSE paper class X Math and Class XII Economics had been leaked via WhatsApp. Against this backdrop, will use of technology aid in preventing such incidents? “It is tough to say if this method will be able to plug the loopholes or encourage cheating. It will all depend on the security mechanism schools have. But at this stage, it is important to try different things to see what works,”the official added.

Though it is understood that the online paper distribution was done to test the timing, efficacy and efficiency of the method, there is no clarity if it would be used only for the two re-examinations or for the remaining class XII examinations as well.

Meanwhile, students and parents have been eagerly waiting for the new dates for re-exam, which the Board has said would be announced in a week’s time.