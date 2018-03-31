HYDERABAD: After battling for life for three days at the burns ward of Osmania General Hospital, the 16-year-old Tabassum Begum from Amberpet succumbed to her injuries on Friday. She suffered 65 per cent burns after the boy allegedly set her ablaze on Tuesday. Police said the boy, is also a minor, was dejected on hearing about the girl getting engaged to another man. He had an argument with the girl and in a fit of rage set her afire. The boy, who also suffered burn injuries in the incident, was undergoing treatment, police said.

According to Amberpet police, the case of attempt to murder will now be altered to murder and the accused will be booked. Police had also taken the victim’s dying declaration in the presence of a magistrate and registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

Amberpet Inspector AP Anand Kumar said the boy has not been arrested so far as he was undergoing treatment for 10 per cent burns he had sustained. The boy used to work at Golnaka vegetable market.The family members said that the accused had created nuisance by coming to their house. It was their mistake that they never approached police earlier, they told reporters.