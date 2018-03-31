The candidates would have to use the same admit cards and would appear for the re-exam at the same centre. (File photo)

HYDERABAD: While CBSE’s decision to not conduct a re-exam for class X mathematics paper outside Delhi-Haryana region has brought cheers from students and teachers, the rescheduled date for the class XII economics paper has left them disappointed.

In a communique issued to all its affiliated schools, CBSE has said that economics examination would be conducted on April 25, for all class XII students except for the NRI and foreign students. The candidates would have to use the same admit cards and would appear for the re-exam at the same centre. With the class 12 examinations concluding on April 13, teachers and parents had hoped that the rescheduled date for exam would be held sooner.

“We had hoped that the examination would be conducted sooner. Instead of giving such a long gap, they should have squeezed the paper in between two examinations, anyhow exams for class XII are still ongoing,” said Anjali Razdan, principal of Obul Reddy Public School. “As it is everyone is disappointed that the easiest of all examinations is being reconducted and now we have to wait for nearly a month. I feel I will not be able to have the focus,” said G Dishita, a class XII student of Chirac School.