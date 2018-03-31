HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has appointed Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) as the nodal agency for the development of Multi Level Parking complexes (MLPs) in Hyderabad. HMRL would call for and manage the bid process for the development of MLPs in the sites identified by the government organisations - including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, TSRTC — for development of MLPs.

Further, a committee has been constituted with senior officials for selection of eligible bidders. They include HMRL managing director as member convener, GHMC commissioner, HMDA metropolitan commissioner, TSIIC, TSRTC MDs as members. After selection of bidders, the government organisations concerned will enter into concession agreements with selected bidders for development of MLPs.