HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has proposed to have third party inspection teams in place to ensure that all the new connections of the HMWS&SB, that were sanctioned as per the standard procedures and execution of road restoration as per the guidelines, be issued to Green Brigade contractors in the service area of the water board jurisdiction.



The proposal comes as the Water Board had taken up certain reforms in Single Window Cell (SWC) and decentralised powers to sanction new connections to field officers with an objective to make the system citizen friendly. After decentralisation of power at Division level, the board plans to have them properly monitored. Here comes in the need of third party teams. The board wants to have at least four third party inspection teams in place.The water board has called for Expression of Interest for the third party inspection teams.

Role of the teams

Cross check the plot and plinth area mentioned in feasibility report by water board Managers

Cross check the height of building (including penthouse) and number of floors mentioned in feasibility report

Cross check the category of the connection sanctioned at site as well as scrutinise the documents submitted by applicants

Verify the improvement charges levied on applicant as well as the amount mentioned in the intimation order issued

Verify and certify the quality of road restoration

Verify if BPL connections have been sanctioned as per prescribed norms

Free water tankers

HMWS&SB will supply free tankers to summer water camps (Chalivendramulu) maintained by NGOs. NGOs wanting to run such camps can contact the following officers for their water requirement : Krishna Azmeera, director, operations-1 (99899 85899 or email : krishnaaz meera08@gmail.com) and M L Prasanna Kumar, OSD(1) to MD (99899 98362)