HYDERABAD: A man, who was allegedly depressed over his friend’s death that took place last year, was found hanging from ceiling in his house on Friday. He was engaged to be married in May.

Police said that the family members claimed that Suresh used to tell them that he would commit suicide as he was depressed. The elders of their family counselled him several times and also took appointment from doctors.

“To overcome his problem of depression, we discussed with Suresh’s family members, especially Kiran (his brother), to get him married, which will help him overcome depression. Following our suggestion, the family members found a suitable match and engagement was held last month. Months before his wedding, Suresh took the extreme step,’’ Suresh’s friend Shiva said. The body was discovered by the deceased’s mother who had gone out to attend a wedding.

His family, including his three brothers, were making arrangements for Suresh’s wedding. “My mother Durga Bai and younger brother came home early and I was on my way home. I received a call from my mother who informed me that Suresh took the extreme step,’’ Kiran Kumar, Suresh’ brother, told Express. However, the police suspect that some family problems might have been the reason behind the step. Police also inquired whether his engagement was held with or without his consent.

Police stated that based on post mortem report, they would initiate further action by altering Sections.