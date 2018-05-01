Colourful 2018

Purnima Sriram By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Sonam Kapoor, fashion begins with hair colour. Remember the ad? Perhaps her hair colour game has been strong, giving away #colourgoals to fashion enthusiasts- her pictures all over the internet is a testament. Deepika Padukone too makes girls drool over her blow dried, beautifully ombre hair-coloured mane. Down South, its Nayanthara, Tamannah and Trisha, who have set a hair-colour benchmark. Our cutesy Adah Sharma’s red hair is a evidence that she is the bold, experimental fashionista.

Celebrity stylist Edwin Denver, Page 3 luxury salon, Jubilee Hills divulges a few hair colours that one could try and flaunt this year:

Copper Gold:

Copper hair is one of the most common red hair colors, which is basically a combination of red and bronze hair shades. There are different shades of copper hair, from strawberry to ginger to copper penny.Only a few people choose natural copper and those lucky ones never go grey, since red hair fades to rose gold (another trendy color, by the way) with age!

Copper hair is distinctive and can enhance your overall look when done properly. Copper hairstyles can be warm and rich or light and soft and can be found in shades that complement both warm and cool skin tones.When picking out the correct copper hair shade for your skin, consider your undertones.

Edwin Denver points out that eye color plays a part. But do not be afraid to go drastic, the effect can be beautiful.Women with pinky or rose undertones to their skin will look best wearing copper hair. Generally, if your skin has a fair or warm tone, try to stick to warm copper colors and highlights, while those with darker and cooler skin tones are advised to try cooler copper hair colors with touches of violet or ruby to them. Although there is definitely a copper hair color option for any personal style, working with a best hairdresser will mean you can come up with a custom copper treatment that works for you.

Chocolate Brown:

Even natural brunettes can be upgraded to rich brown hair into a more dimensional chocolate shade. 2018 will be the year of hair color ideas for brunettes, from rich, chocolate brown to warm amber hues Which can be amazing combined and used while doing balayage.

Dark Blonde shades :

Going blonde is seriously a bold and fun decision, again it depends upon your colorist how he can customise the blonde highlights for you.

Face framing highlights:

I had recently come up with face framing highlights. To put in simple words, the majority of the hair is dark brown, with light brown highlights framing her face. The look is edgy without being over-the-top.

Protection before colour:

One should understand the importance of protecting their hair while coloring. They should not forget to use Olaplex along with the color.

Colour protect home care:

I suggest people use Keratase, Paris which has a wide range of products for all coloured hair type.

Another stylist Salman Ahmed (Sandy Ali) thinks brunette brown and chocolate with a balayage of copper and blonde are doing rounds this year.

He also suggests Loreal pure resource shampoo, which has the ability to maintain natural oil and also prevents from limpness and sticky feeling due to of humidity. He recommends applying vitamin masks.