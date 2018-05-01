Finally, one outer ring to bring them all to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finally, the 1.10 kilometres long pending Medchal (Kandlakoi) Interchange of Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Toll Administrative Buildings will be thrown open to the general public on Tuesday.

With the completion of 1.10 km stretch Kandlakoi interchange on National Highway 44 near Medchal, the entire 158 kilometre ORR will be utilised for vehicular movement. With the completion of the stretch, this Interchange will be useful for traffic coming from Nagpur, Patancheru, Peddamberpet and city for accessing or exiting the ORR.

Before construction of this interchange, the traffic was forced to take a diversion for about 3 km extra for accessing ORR. Now seamless traffic on ORR can be achieved without any conflict.

The salient feature of the interchange is that it has three major structures, 18 minor structures, total length of road work (ie Main Carriage Way, Service Roads, Ramps) is 9.80 km. It was built at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Advantages of Double Trumpet Interchange

The Interchange will have an Integrated Toll Plaza system constructed at one location making toll operations effective, economical and secure. Cost of construction of structures has been reduced as only three structures were required as against seven structures for Partial Clover Leaf interchange. Considerable extent of land acquired near the Interchange has been saved.

The interchange which was to be completed in 2010 could not be completed due to status-quo order of Supreme Court, the work at the Interchange was suspended from 2010 to 2015. There after based on Supreme Court directions the work resumed in 2016.

Though the work was to be completed in 2016 but got delayed due to shifting of utilities, delay in permission from National Highways as well as delay from the contractor as he could not mobilise necessary resources and funds on time. Notices were slapped on the consortium contractor.

The option of terminating the contract and re-tendering for the balance works was also examined. The issues related with this option are substantial increase in cost in balance works, time required to complete the procurement process which includes tendering time approvals from the Government, JICA etc, considering the time and cost over runs involved with above option, the consortium of Contractors comprising of KNR and GVR were cautioned about termination of contract. The lead partner M/s KNR has assured to infuse sufficient capital to revive the work and complete the project.The interchange will be inaugurated by MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao.

Chintalkunta Junction in LB Nagar to be inaugurated today

Hyderabad: The underpass at Chintalkunta Junction in LB Nagar will be thrown open to vehicular traffic from Tuesday. It will be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. Improvement works on the Chintalkunta Junction was carried at a cost of `12.70 crore. The underpass will provide congestion-free traffic movement from Vijayawada to Sagar Road and from Sagar Ring Road to Vijayawada. The underpass, at 12 m wide and 540 m long, will ease the traffic congestion drastically. Chintalkunta Junction is one among the package-II junction improvements.

Gadkari to lay foundation for flyovers

Hyderabad: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones for works worth `1,730 crore in the city on May 5. The central government will bear the construction cost and the state government will spend `350 crore on land acquisition. The Union minister will lay the foundation stone for the following works. Amberpet flyover (`230 cr), 8-km-long Uppal elevated corridor (Rs 850 cr), Hyderabad-Narsapur-Medak road widening ( `400 cr) and Aramghar-Shamshabad (1.2 km) road widening.



ABOUT THE INTERCHANGE

