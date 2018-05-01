Fire breaks out on UoH campus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trees were gutted at different locations in University of Hyderabad. On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out near the ladies hostel at UoH which was soon brought under control. The second fire near the non-teaching staff housing quarters, however, spread in length and breadth.

“We noticed the fire spreading at about 7 pm in the evening soon after which we informed the fire officials. But as the location was inside, the fire fighters refused to turn up,” alleged J Ravi, a research scholar in life sciences. The university experiences major fire accidents during summer but there is still no fire tender resulting in the destruction of the natural horticulture, he added.

The fire officials, meanwhile, maintained that they have teamed with the students to control fire by surveying few areas and using green branches to stop the spread of the fire.

Fire at Jubilee Hills FOB

Meanwhile, a minor fire broke out on one of the escalators at a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) located at Jubilee Hills near LV Prasad Eye institute on Monday.

The fire call was received at around 2:30 pm by Panjagutta fire station after columns of fire started emerging from the escalator of the FOB beside the staircase. Soon, the rubber paddings all through the escalator got burnt. “The cause of the fire was short-circuit,” said Mohan Rao, SFO, Punjagutta fire station.

Trees gutted in Nehru Zoological park

Hyderabad: A fire broke out inside the Nehru Zoological park on Monday morning destroying trees in a sprawling two-acres of land. Close to 25 trees and grass covering the land gutted due to the fire accident. However, there has been no further loss of life. The fire accident broke out at about 11 a.m behind the parking lot near the main entrance of the zoo. Due to low humidity levels, the fire which began at a small garbage dump soon spread across the two acres of land. “A lot of neem trees were burnt and it took more than an hour to douse the flames. As there were water tankers available in the zoo, we could use them to stop the fire from spreading,” informed officials of the fire department. In total, a multi-purpose fire tender from Chandulal Baradhari fire station was pressed into action. The crocodile, lions, and birds enclosures are located at about 500 metres from the point where the fire accident took place.