Former Air Chief Marshal Idris Hassan Latif passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal Idris Hassan Latif, who was the first and only Indian Muslim so far to become the head of the Indian Air Force or of any Indian armed force, passed away here on Monday.

Latif has the distinction of being associated with three different air forces- the Royal Indian Air Force, Royal Air Force and Indian Air Force-- during pre-independence and post-independence era. He took part in several battles such as World War II, Indo-Pak and Indo-China wars. He also trained pilots of the Indonesian Air Force, during his illustrious career.

As chief of air staff of the Indian Air Force, he served as such from 1978 to 1981. After retirement, he also served as the governor of Maharashtra (1982–85) and later as the Indian ambassador to France, till 1988.

A 94-year-old Idris Hasan Latif was admitted to a hospital here on April 25 with pneumonia. He breathed his last on Monday evening. His funeral would take place on Tuesday at a cemetery in the old city of Hyderabad.

Born on June 9, 1923 at Hyderabad, Idris Hassan Latif was educated at the Nizam's College in the city. He joined the Royal Indian Air Force in 1941 at the age of 18 and was commissioned in 1942. During 1943-44, he was one of the few Indian pilots to be seconded to the Royal Air Force in the United Kingdom,where he underwent training on more contemporary aircrafts like the Hurricane and Spitfire. He returned to India in 1944 and took part in the Burma campaign.

At the time of partition, he chose IAF though he was reportedly urged by some to join the Pakistan Air Force. During the 1971 War, Latif was still the (Assistant Chief of Air Staff) ACAS (Plans). He was involved in flying to the front line squadrons and getting first hand information on the progress of the war and the requirements of the units if any. He was involved in modernisation plans of the air force and he convinced the government to approve the procurement of the Jaguar strike aircraft, a proposal which was lying dormant for over 8 years at that time. He also held negotiations with the Russians and saw the induction of the MiG-23 and later, the MiG-25 aircraft into the IAF.

Latif was also a well-known philanthropist. His wife Bilkis Latif, who passed away in 2017, was honoured with Padma Shri for her social service, particularly for the upliftment of children.