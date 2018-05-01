Newborn operated for rare surgery recovering at Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An infant who was operated upon within 24-hours after birth to remove a large mass on the trachea (windpipe) which obstructed the flow of air, is currently recovering at the hospital. The infant girl suffered from rare disorder termed Congenital Giant Immature Teratoma.

Gynaecologists at the hospital performed cesarean section delivery on the infant's mother on April 16. After birth of the girl, pediatric surgeons were called in when the baby was not able to breathe properly as the large mass directly on the trachea. Though intubation was taken up, where tubes are inserted into trachea to facilitate breathing, doctors were not sure if the tubes will stay in place.

"We were able to remove the mass from neck by performing 'Excision of Tumor' and the infant was kept on ventilator for eight-days. The infant's condition is good. She is recovering from mild chest infection," said Dr K Nagarjuna, head of Pediatric Surgery department at the hospital.