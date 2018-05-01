Home Cities Hyderabad

Newborn operated for rare surgery recovering at Gandhi Hospital

After birth of the girl, pediatric surgeons were called in when the baby was not able to breathe properly as the large mass directly on the trachea.

Published: 01st May 2018 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An infant who was operated upon within 24-hours after birth to remove a large mass on the trachea (windpipe) which obstructed the flow of air, is currently recovering at the hospital. The infant girl suffered from rare disorder termed Congenital Giant Immature Teratoma.

Gynaecologists at the hospital performed cesarean section delivery on the infant's mother on April 16. After birth of the girl, pediatric surgeons were called in when the baby was not able to breathe properly as the large mass directly on the trachea. Though intubation was taken up, where tubes are inserted into trachea to facilitate breathing, doctors were not sure if the tubes will stay in place.

"We were able to remove the mass from neck by performing 'Excision of Tumor' and the infant was kept on ventilator for eight-days. The infant's condition is good. She is recovering from mild chest infection," said Dr K Nagarjuna, head of Pediatric Surgery department at the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

GHMC to launch Common Building Application Form

Hyderabad's biggest indoor stadium yet to see light of the day

Free parking, says who? Single screen cinemas in Hyderabad still collecting parking fee

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards