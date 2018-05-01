Overflowing sewage at Hyderabad NIMS gives jitters to cardiac patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cardiac patients and attendants at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) carefully measured every step while walking into Cardiology Out-Patient section fearing they will crash to ground as overflowing sewage water had spread into the OP section of the hospital. In fact, staff at the hospital said that a patient did slip and fell to ground.

The Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery Out-Patient section is located in Specialty Block of NIMS. From Monday morning, sewage water from a unit where electrical devices are placed, started to overflow into the out-patient section, ECG room and corridors of the hospital.

The situation lasted from morning to afternoon at least.

"Anybody can slip to ground if they have to walk on floor where water is spread. I have never come across this situation at the hospital earlier," said a patient who visited OP section of the hospital.

Staff personnel thought the issue would subside if they clear water for once. However, the sewage water continued to overflow till late afternoon and staff personnel too fretted about it. Administrative officials of the hospitals said that though works were taken up, cracks in a pipeline has resulted to the situation.

When the issue was taken to notice of NIMS superintendent Dr N Satyanarayana, he made inquiries and started to resolve the issue.