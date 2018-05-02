A matter of art and ism

Atiya Amjad By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The life of an artist is a constant search: search for existential answers which only existence can provide. Incidentally, Ambaraya Chinmalli’s growth as an artist is a typical case where he faces issues that could only be resolved because of his creative tenacity, perseverance and belief in continuing his chosen work. His ongoing show at the Ailamma Art Gallery reflects the maturity in his works which is the byproduct of a constant struggle. Says the artist, “After my post-graduation, I was confused. It had become rather difficult to find a way out. Despite the freedom to experiment with the whole process of painting one had to undergo a rigorous academic training programme. When I came out of the college with a degree in my hand, realities outside the confined four walls of the classroom started confronting me.”

His canvases may appear like coexistence of humans and still life. But, a deeper observation conveys that the works sum up the narrative of materialism, a frequency tension seems to well inside the human – displaying an urge to remain oneself amidst the lure of materialism. The cubists styled paintings are drafted on a striking yet simplistic backdrop of reds, yellows and blues; giving no scope to any other aspect of form and idea to invade an ongoing thought process. The human forms may appear to relay the dynamics of relationship but to be exact the artist attempt to convey the tussle between worldly desires and the tussle to be oneself.

Coming to the stylisation of artist Ambaraya, one can easily detect the adoption of cubism. But the way the humans and objects are handled is rather interesting. His long years into the practice of still life have left strong traces in his current series. Be it human or objects, all forms exude the still quality that makes all works appear like a storyboard. “I did still-life painting for quite a long period. Creative still life was an examination subject. I continued painting still life even after the exams were over. It had become a kind of obsession. Gradually my work started changing and acquired a novel character. Forms disappeared and the suggestive hues remained there. I worked in this fashion for more than two-three years.”

Although object-like humans glare back at the spectator, the artist acknowledges that man is a higher form, above any other image. The saga of mankind becomes the focal point in his works. The environmental cause and effect become a major deciding factor that dictates the thematic and colour palette of Ambaraya.

The exhibition concludes on May 3