From modelling to flying high

HYDERABAD : Does the name Preethi Mehra ring a bell? If we told you she was the model who stole the city’s hearts wearing elegant sarees of Kalanjali and making it big on to the hoardings, you would know. The model, who was in Hyderabad this week for an event, says she is now flying high in life, literally, The only Indian on board of the international airline Cathay Pacific, Preethi says she was one of the 10 who made into this list. She succeeded in flying to and fro as a part of cabin crew and she has been into the profession for the last 22 years.

This Hyderabad-based model says she would like to make a comeback into modelling. “The only thing that overcomes hard luck is hard work “ is her motto and she dreams of accomplishing her dream as a come-back model. This Punjabi girl who is a native of Vizag, she did her Business Management in GITAM Vizag, but says she cherishes the years she spent as a model in Hyderabad.

“I was in my 20s and although the payment was meagre in modelling, all that mattered to me was facing the camera. The camera turned me on. I am hoping to come back to my first love,” she says. This Miss Vizag (1995) and Miss APCO first runner up (1996) continued modelling part-time and also started flying parttime via VIF airlines in 1994. Preethi says she has modelled for reputed city photographers such as Arvind Chenji and with movie such stars including Nagarjuna. She also worked with the Blue Cross to help save street animals. Modelling is what she yearns for now, she says.