Gender Diversity lessons for all

HYDERABAD:"Gender Diversity inspires change " is a policy followed by Mondelez India and with its strong 70 years legacy in India, it has focused on creating an inclusive culture and gender neutrality been given a top priority which is also a basic talent brand differentiator having a key business value. As a company, Mondelez believes that to 'Grow our Business' means to 'Grow our People'. This international company has ensured intentionally that in the largest manufacturing facility in the Asia Pacific which is located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, India they have a diverse pool and this pool is an outcome of a planned talent strategy.

The Mondelez India being an international Brand was very intentional about hiring the people from the local villages also people from around the cities and despite the stereotype about working women and the socio-economic background of the area , Mondelez wanted to ensure the involvement of the parents of the colleagues as a stance to build trust and this was an assurance for the parents enhancing the high-performance-work-culture.It has also broken the barrier of gender-inequality at the workforce due to the various key management positions are being led by women such as HR lead, Quality, Raw Material and Manufacturing Lead and across the country, it has over and above 30% diversity.Thus the company makes sure to engage the families of team members throughout their journey through a unique program called "Konnect " and today there are many proud parents and families who are a huge part of the culture at the facility in Sri City.

Mondelez also believes in hiring people exhibiting diverse talents and to help nurture, develop and grow these talents they go through a custom-designed skill development program which is again divided into many levels and categories.

The provision of Community Living which is a facility for all the colleagues providing safe accommodation irrespective of gender within the factory premises also boosts the concentration of the workers. The various other programs including at the plant other than connecting via phone by the managers on a quarterly basis with the parents of the colleagues to inform about the security, health, and safety are the investments which has helped translate the working women to continue work even after critical stages of life such as marriage and childbirth. Mondelez highlights that this diversity is causing a huge impact on the local people to educate their girl child.

Empowerment of women is essential in our country and Mondelez has stood out amongst all without gender pay gap and the belief that equal compensation to all colleagues doing similar jobs of a similar scale irrespective of caste, creed, and gender.