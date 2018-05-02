How easy is it to carry a gun into a pub in Hyderabad?

Rahul V Pisharody By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Running high on spirits, in smokey halls with dazzling disco lights of a pub, in company of loud music and revellers, something as usual as stamping on the other person's foot can open a pandora's box. Arguments or aggressive confrontations are usual. But imagine someone pointing a gun at your temple, the next moment. Well, that has not happened yet here. Something quite close, though, happened on Sunday night in Jubilee Hills, when an angry man brandished his firearm in the air threatening to open fire if he was not allowed entry.

Eventhough several celebrities and businessmen walk into pubs with their weapons concealed, in the absence of any security measures like frisking, it could well be a matter of time for the worst to happen. While some of them carry weapons due to a certain threat perception, there are quite a few, police sources say, carry weapons as a status symbol.

This incident has sent shivers down the spine of many. Noting that Fareeduddin, a businessman from the old city, who brandished a gun outiside 'Club N', a pub in Jubilee Hills, was arrested and remanded, AR Srinivas, Dy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) said that police would follow up with all pub and bar managements in the wake of the incident. "No one should flash a weapon and act to disrupt or threaten peace. We will definitely call for a meeting with managements," he said.

Similarly, in the IT corridor, where large number of pubs and bars have mushroomed, Madhapur DCP A Venkateswara Rao, when contacted, said police hold regular meetings with managements of pubs and bars. "There are certain guidelines that needs to be followed and we ensure it is followed. As far as weapons are concerned, there are door-frame metal detectors everywhere," he said.

Ranjith Dodda, managing director of By the Bottle in Jubilee Hills says such things are usually heard in north Indian cities. "I am very much shocked. But, frankly, we do not know what a customer is carrying along with him," he said. Acknowledging that such nuisances are common place in pubs and bars, he said bouncers are just staffers. "They too can get scared. Following this incident, we have decided to double our number of bouncers."

Echoing similar views, Karthik Rao Madhavaneni, owner of Intelligence Security Services, who supplies bouncers to a few pubs in city, says fights are too frequent and that is expected. "We have to handle the situation by catching hold of the trouble maker. Flashing a gun is unheard of here," he said. Poornachander Rao, owner of Deccan Security Services, point out that bouncers are given two to three days training before they are sent on the job. "They are not children. They can handle well. We just tell them a few things and that's it," said Rao. According to him, bouncers are told to keep cool and not raise their hands come what may. "Each situation demands different approach. But first, we advise them to call police as situation grips out of hand," he said, adding that market for bouncers in pubs is much dull now. "Bouncers prefer events and personal security for celebrities etc. That is where the money is. Risk is also lesser," he added.

A police control room(PCR) operator with the Hyderabad police, when contacted, admitted that they do get a lot of calls from pubs and bars in the nights. "We do get a lot of calls. Any inconvenience to public, we inform the local PS who then would sent the nearest partolling vehicle to the spot," he said. Ranjith Dodda too said the same. "Whenever there is an argument or scuffle, we first inform the police." According to him, the clubbing scene in Hyderabad used to be "royal, classy and elegant". He said, "these places were considered expensive. Now a days, everyone is willing to spurge money and that to some extent could affect the atmosphere of a place