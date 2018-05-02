Hyderabadis haggle for room rates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The 2018 Flight & Hotel Etiquette survey by Expedia threw up interesting and embarassing insights into how we travel and also how Indians, in general, behave when on airor when they check in to hotels

Expedia, a full service online travel agency, has released the results of the 2018 Flight & Hotel Etiquette study, an annual survey on Flight and hotel behaviour of travellers across 23 countries in the world. Excerpts:

* Indians are #1 globally to often engage in a conversation, when sitting next to someone they don’t know (59%) and probably the reason why 70% Indian travellers also dread sitting next to someone who talks too much. Indians find seat kicker/bumper/grabbers (32%, #1), inattentive parents (30%, #1) and audio insensitive passengers (30%), most annoying in a flight or at the airport.

* Despite these factors, Indians agree that generally, airline travel is fun and exciting (89%, #1), and for most part, fellow passengers are considerate of co-passengers (80%).

*Indian travellers prefer big chain hotel (29%) followed by vacation/holiday rental (22%, #1), boutique hotel (15%) and short-term room rental (11%, #2) the most. The least preferred accommodations include hostels (39%) and bed and breakfasts with shared bathrooms (29%).

Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Brand Expedia in India says “The findings are a testimony of the growth in traffic being experienced by the aviation industry, as Indians are the 3rd most frequent travellers in Asia-Pacific region, with average 7.6 flights per year after Thailand and Japan. Indians are also increasing shifting to technology as 67% Indians check-in online (#7) while 18% check-in on mobile (#1) and the country stands at #2 in number of people using the boarding pass on a mobile device (29%) after Thailand”.

He also added, “The study also highlights that there is a higher preference of booking the flight first followed by the hotel (37%) while 36% book a flight and hotel together as a package. Only 15% Indians are driven by the hotel properties as they book a hotel first followed by the flight.”

FLIGHT ETIQUETTE

Behaviour Onboard

Majority of Indians (79%, #1) prefer window seat

53% of Indians (#1) recline their seats only when they are going to sleep, 48% of Indians (#1) recline if it’s a long flight (3 hours or more) and 23% recline when the person in front of them does (#2) New Zealand (24%, #1)

Indians are the largest number of people who listen to music/podcasts (72%), talk to other passengers (38%) and second largest to play video games (37%)

To get to the airplane aisle, the most appropriate way to pass a sleeping passenger according to Indians is to wake them up (52%

77% of Indians (#4) always keep their shoes and socks on during a flight – Mexico (85%), Thailand (81%), Italy (80%), India (77%) & Spain (77%)

41% Indians (#1) have asked a fellow passenger to move seats so they could sit with a friend, colleague or loved one including a child.

30% of Indians (#1) have asked the passenger in front of them to un-recline their seat

25% of Indians (#1) read confidential material or work on documents in flight

34% (#1) have engaged with an airline over social media about their travel experiences while at the airport, at the gate, or on the plane

A few Hyderabad- specific findings

Would record the incident using their phone video/camera

Highest to prefer window seats, reading a book, talk to other passengers

Dread sitting next to someone who talks too much

Hide valuables from housekeeping

Haggled with the check-in clerk regarding room rates