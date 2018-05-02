Mega fashion event on May 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad Events Industry has conducted four pre events on January 28, February 25 , March 25 and April 21 to select the best to participate in the national event titled ‘Mr& Miss Urban India 2018’. 102 young girls and boys have been shortlisted for this event that will take place on May 19 at Hotel Dasapalla in the city. Several interaction sessions took place at M-Banquet Hall, Madhapur, for which 20 popular fashion designers in the city and 102 finalists took part.

Eminent Hyderabad fashion designers like Ambika Nayar, Reema Choudhary, Baljit Kaur, Srija Reddy, Sandhya Reddy, Nikitha Kashyap, Sreya Agarwal shared tips to all aspirant young models. Srinivas Sarakadam, Chairman of Hyderabad Events Industry says, “During this event, Hyderabad Name is getting the buzz in other fashion areas of India and we areproud for that”. He said that Hyderabad Events is providing the platform for the fresher’s who have the passion for fashion, modelling, acting etc. He also gave examples of Komala and VijayaLakshmi who got movie offers through this channel. Fashion designer Karthik is appreciated the efforts made by team for the upcoming national event slated for this month in Hyderabad, said SarakadamChairman, Hyderabad Events Industry