Metro to Hyderabad airport via Falaknuma too!

HYDERABAD: After announcing the extension of Metro rail up to Shamshabad airport via Raidurgam, the State is now mulling extension of service from LB Nagar to the airport via Falaknuma. The stretch between LB Nagar and Ameerpet, which is now nearing completion, will be thrown open to public in another two months and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday. There is also a proposal to link Nagole and LB Nagar, the last two stations in two different corridors.

While inaugurating the Medchal Interchange of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Kandlakoi on Tuesday, the Minister addressed the issue of increasing traffic chaos in the city. He said Hyderabad should not become another Benguluru in terms of traffic, but also claimed that a city cannot be developed overnight. As the city is growing at a rapid pace, he said, the existing infrastructure is insufficient.

Realising this, government has taken up several projects such as SRDP, Metro Rail and others to ease traffic congestion. He said the government wants to develop the city in a systematic manner and for this he sought the support of the people in implementing projects and strengthening of the infrastructure. Minister also inaugurated Chintalkunta Underpass L B Nagar under SRDP project.

Vehicles plying on the newly-inaugurated Chintalkunta underpass at LB Nagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express, vinay madapu

In the light of major accidents taking place on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch, all the 19 interchanges of Outer Ring Road (ORR) will have Trauma Care Centres to attend to emergency medical cases, the minister announced. Whenever accidents are reported, the emergency teams stationed in trauma care centres at the interchanges will rush to the spot and provide emergency medical aide to the injured persons, Minister said.

The trauma centres would come at Pedda Amberpet, Medchal, Kokapet, Edulanagulapally, Patancheru, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Keesara, TSPA, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Nanakramguda, Pedda Golconda, Ravirayal, Tukkuguda, Taramatipeta, Sultanpur, Saragudem and Bongloor.

With entire 158 km ORR becoming operational, to boost development, townships would come up around the stretch. Initially, state government plans to take up at least two townships on ORR. Suitable sites are being identified in this regard. In future, more such projects would be taken up around ORR as it is one of the big assets to the city, when basic amenities and infrastructure are created, city gets developed, the Minister said.

HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner, T Chiranjeevulu said that they have written a letter to Guinness World Records authorities to enter ORR into Guinness World Records as it is one of the longest eight lane accessed road in the world. The Minister also announced that a foundation stone for Peripheral Ring Road beyond ORR will be laid soon by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the presence of Union Minister for Surface Transport, Nitin Gadkari .

Expressway along RIVER MUSI :

The State Government is planning to beautify the River Musi on a big scale at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore. The State government was waiting for the environment clearance to construct an Expressway along River Musi to ease traffic problems. The government is hopeful of getting the environment clearance by August this year. Government is utilising the services of international for designing the project. As many as 52 big junctions would be made as signal free junctions.