Private buses break law, enter Hyderabad city before 10 pm and mess up traffic

Rajitha S By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Hyderabadis are already grappling with traffic and congested roads, the latest add-on to the Metro rail works and Hyderabad Urban Rejuvenation works are a few private buses that have been plying on the city roads ahead of their permitted entry time.

The narrow Greenlands road connecting Ameerpet and Somajiguda has turned out to be the latest nightmare for commuters. According to Hyderabad Traffic Police rules, private buses or lorries are not allowed to ply on the city roads before 10 pm. However, it is learnt that these buses are getting on to the roads at around 9 pm leading to traffic congestion. Traffic in some localities comes to a standstill as these buses move bumper-to-bumper on narrow roads leaving no space for others to travel past peak hours. As per the figures released by Hyderabad traffic police, more than 200 buses leave the city on a daily basis.

"These days the ongoing works on the roads cause traffic congestion even after 8 pm. This has already delayed my travel time. And in the last few days, I spotted private Volvo buses. On the flyovers from Somajiguda to Paradise, especially, they add on to the blockage," said Akhil Tumma, who works for an MNC in Wave Rock and travels by his office cab. Several of his friends who are in the same shift complained about the issue on the Mehdipatnam and Nampally stretch too where buses are parked on the road for pick up.

The Greenlands road in Begumpet, towards Ameerpet is also jammed, said one of the commuters who went to shop on that road around 10:15 pm. "It could be true that they can ply after 10 pm but peak hours are not before 10pm anymore. The entire stretch gets jammed and one small errand can turn into an hour-long hassle," said Usha Kiran, a resident of Begumpet.

The 30-feet wide road becomes packed as the buses occupy more than 80 per cent of the space on the road. Same is with Kachiguda area, where starting from Barkatpura to this point, there will be a line of buses leaving to Cuddapah and nearby areas. Some of these travel agencies also wait on the road for passengers to board around 9:30 pm.

Officials from the Hyderabad traffic police said that the rule banning the entry of private buses and other heavy vehicles before 10 pm still exists. "If any such thing comes to our notice, we will stop and fine them. The fine ranges between `650 and `1000," informed LS Chauhan, DCP (Traffic).

Some of the software companies also use these huge buses which could be mistaken for private travels, he added. If the destination is long, as per their instructions, they are supposed to pick up customers in smaller vehicles and drop them on the outskirts of the city where these bigger buses are parked, he added.

Transport minister P Mahender Reddy during a recent review meeting had directed private buses to restrict themselves to beyond Outer Ring Road limits and not to enter the city at any cost. While the nitty gritties are being worked out, no further orders have been issued.