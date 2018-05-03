Hyderabad police nabs madrassa teacher for sexual assault on boys

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A-30-year old madrassa teacher, who allegedly assaulted male students sexually, is arrested by the Hyderabad Police today. The arrested accused is being produced before the court for judicial remand.

The victims are being shifted to for medical examination in connection with the case.

The Asifnagar police said the accused, identified as Rehan, a madrassa teacher for the past few days, has been indulging in sexual exploitation of these minor boys.

The incident came to light recently when some of the students showed reluctance to attend the madrassa. This raised suspicion among parents inquired who on inquiry found that the teacher is involved in sexual harassment of the students.

The parents approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which cases under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO were registered against the accused who is noe in police custody.