Hyderabad: Two women sustain burn injuries after lover throws acid at them

Shanker and Jhansi were having an affair for the past two years and of late their relationship was going through a rough patch.

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 25-year-old-man allegedly threw acid on the face of a woman after she reportedly refused to accept his proposal. The incident took place on Wednesday night when heated arguments erupted between Shanker and Jhansi. A friend of Jhansi, Ramya, who tried to intervene resuce her also sustained injuries in the attack. 

The Hayatnagar police have registered a case after receipt of a complaint. According to police, Shanker and Jhansi were having an affair for the past two years and of late their relationship was going through a rough patch.

On Wednesday night, Shanker requested Jhansi to meet him at a certain place to discuss the matter troubling them. During the meeting, heated arguments erupted and in the mele, Shanker took out a liquid, suspected to be acid used for cleaning bathroom, and threw it on her face. Ramya, who had accompanied Jhansi, tried to come to her rescue and received burn injuries. 

The injured women were shifted to hospital and are said to be stable. The Hayatnagar police registered an attempt to murder case on Shanker and investigation is on. 

