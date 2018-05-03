Home Cities Hyderabad

Man held in Hyderabad for duping youth on promise of job in I-T department

 The Task Force sleuths on Wednesday arrested a 29- year-old man for duping unemployed youths on the pretext of providing job in Income Tax department. 

Published: 03rd May 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Wednesday arrested a 29- year-old man for duping unemployed youths on the pretext of providing job in Income Tax department. He had collected Rs 1 crore from 100 victims. The arrested is Gangadhar Satish Kumar of Uppuguda. Police seized Rs 1 lakh from the accused. Police said in 2012, the accused started working at a office of one Sundaram, a Chartered Accountant (CA), on a daily wages of Rs 120 per day.

He quit the job in 2014. While working with the CA, the accused got acquainted with Income Tax Department offices. He used to visit Pancard Section of Income Tax Office, Basheerbagh. “Satish Kumar hatched a plan to cheat vulnerable unemployed youth in the name of providing jobs in I-T Department.

He told his friends and relatives that there are vacancies of Account Officer, Administrative Officer, Tax Inspector, Auditor, Junior Tax Assistant, Senior Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff and attender in the I-T Department and he has good rapport with the officials of the department,’’ police said. 

The accused collected Rs1 lakh from each victim and collected a total Rs 1 crore. After collecting the money, he sent a six digit fake number to prospective candidates saying that it was their allotment number for the applied post.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax department job
More from this section

Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad

How the roads should be, and how they are in India

Handcuffs

Hyderabad-based Facebook page admin arrested for 'defamatory' photo, let off on bail

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity