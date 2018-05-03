Man held in Hyderabad for duping youth on promise of job in I-T department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Task Force sleuths on Wednesday arrested a 29- year-old man for duping unemployed youths on the pretext of providing job in Income Tax department. He had collected Rs 1 crore from 100 victims. The arrested is Gangadhar Satish Kumar of Uppuguda. Police seized Rs 1 lakh from the accused. Police said in 2012, the accused started working at a office of one Sundaram, a Chartered Accountant (CA), on a daily wages of Rs 120 per day.

He quit the job in 2014. While working with the CA, the accused got acquainted with Income Tax Department offices. He used to visit Pancard Section of Income Tax Office, Basheerbagh. “Satish Kumar hatched a plan to cheat vulnerable unemployed youth in the name of providing jobs in I-T Department.

He told his friends and relatives that there are vacancies of Account Officer, Administrative Officer, Tax Inspector, Auditor, Junior Tax Assistant, Senior Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff and attender in the I-T Department and he has good rapport with the officials of the department,’’ police said.

The accused collected Rs1 lakh from each victim and collected a total Rs 1 crore. After collecting the money, he sent a six digit fake number to prospective candidates saying that it was their allotment number for the applied post.

